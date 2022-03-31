HAVERHILL — The School Committee plans to hold an emergency meeting Monday night specifically to discuss an incident that occurred at Haverhill High School on Thursday during lunch when two female students got into a fight and one was arrested by police.
School officials said one of the students was scratched in the face by the fingernail of the other student. They did not further elaborate.
Police spokesman Dep. Stephen Doherty said that because the incident involves underage students, no further information is being released.
School Committee Vice Chair Toni Sapienza-Donais said she called the meeting with the support of other committee members. The meeting is at 7 p.m. in City Council chambers and is open to the public either in-person or remotely.
“We hope that Haverhill High’s administration will tell us what protocols they will put in place or what resources they need from us to prevent further instances of fighting,” she said. “The videos and photos forwarded to me by concerned parents are disturbing and not the image we want to portray at Haverhill High School. This needs to be addressed immediately.”
Donais said what was also disturbing to see was the dozens of other students who appeared to be on tables and jumping up and down, cheering.
“It was very upsetting to see that many students wanting to see the fight continue, while pulling up their hoodies so they won’t be identified,” she said.
A video recording of the 11:30 a.m. brawl was posted to social media. It shows a large crowd of students, some of whom are screaming, watching two peers involved in a fight. The video also captures the image of a knife on the cafeteria floor and two adults intervening.
About 1 p.m. Thursday, High School Principal Jason Meland wrote to parents and posted on social media that there was an incident during first lunch. High school administrators and the Haverhill Police Department responded immediately.
“The female student in question has been removed by the Haverhill Police,” Meland told parents.
Meland also said the situation was under control and students were safe. He did not provide parents with any details about the fight, but did say he would update them soon.
Students attended their scheduled classes for the rest of the day and hallway passes were limited. Meland said any student in the hallway without a pass would be escorted to the auditorium, parents or guardians would be contacted, and the student would be sent home.
On Thursday morning, Meland had informed staff members that due to an understaffed security team, additional adults would be on campus during the day and for the next few days for hallway support. He told staff to expect to see members of the school’s leadership team and police circulating throughout the building. They would be there to support students and staff, he said.
