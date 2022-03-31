HAVERHILL — Police arrested a female student at Haverhill High School after resource officers responded to a lunchtime fight Thursday.
Police spokesman Deputy Stephen Doherty said there were no injuries and that because the incident involves underage students, no further information is being released.
A video recording of the 11:30 a.m. brawl was posted to social media. It shows a large crowd of students, some of whom are screaming, watching two peers involved in a fight. The video also captures the image of a knife on the cafeteria floor and two adults intervening.
About 1 p.m. Thursday, High School Principal Jason Meland wrote to parents and posted on social media that there was an incident during first lunch. High school administrators and the Haverhill Police Department responded immediately.
"The female student in question has been removed by the Haverhill Police," Meland told parents.
Meland also said the situation was under control and students were safe. He did not provide parents with any details about the fight, but did say he would update them Thursday evening.
For the remainder of the day the high school would operate under an adapted hold-in-place protocol, Meland said. Haverhill High's daily dismissal is at 2:05 p.m.
Students attended their scheduled classes for the rest of the day and hallway passes were limited. Meland said any student in the hallway without a pass would be escorted to the auditorium, parents or guardians would be contacted, and the student would be sent home.
On Thursday morning, Meland had informed staff members that due to an understaffed security team, additional adults would be on campus during the day and for the next few days for hallway support. He told staff to expect to see members of the school's leadership team and police circulating the building. They would be there to support students and staff, he said.
