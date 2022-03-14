HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School canceled classes Monday after burst pipes in several heating and ventilation units resulted in flooding in classrooms, hallways and the cafeteria.
Principal Jason Meland said the flooding was the result of the school's boilers shutting down on their own sometime between Saturday afternoon and early Monday morning.
The problem was discovered at 5 a.m. by custodians who arrived for their work day.
Prior to students arriving at 7 a.m., families were initially notified of a two hour delay. Meland said parents were notified at 8:30 a.m. that school was canceled for the entire day.
Meland said he expects classes to resume on Tuesday.
"Custodians who arrived at 5 a.m. discovered the cafeteria leak first then the additional leaks in the S-Wing," he said. "The flooding was not isolated to the two classrooms as water flooded three other classrooms and hallways in the S Wing."
He said he toured the flooded areas where the water was one inch deep in some areas.
"When the boiler shut down it caused the building temperature to drop and likely caused pipes in the univents to freeze and burst, so they are systematically going through the building to identify other issues," Meland said in reference to the school's HVAC contractor.
A dozen or so students who did not receive notice of the initial two hour delay were asked to wait in the school's auditorium and were subsequently transported home by bus, he said.
Meland said a similar situation occurred on Jan. 18, when a pipe in a univent in the building’s C-wing burst due to freezing temperatures and poured out “copious amounts of steam” that triggered a smoke detector about 5:45 a.m. It resulted in significant flooding in five classrooms and two hallways, according to Facilities Director Steve Dorrance.
In that situation, the 160-degree hot water and steam that poured from the univent caused some damage to floor tiles and ceiling tiles that were subsequently replaced to prevent the growth of mold.
Meland said the water in this Monday's incident was cold and although he does not anticipate any problems with floor tiles, the situation is being closely monitored
"I'm confident we'll be back up running on Tuesday as once the boiler is turned on it takes a few hours to heat up," Meland said.
Dorrance said the water that flooded classrooms and hallways and the cafeteria was removed using a high powered water vacuum that is stored in an old work van that also contains other emergency response equipment.