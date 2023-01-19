HAVERHILL — A bus is now on standby throughout the school day at Haverhill High School to take students home who have been suspended for refusing to attend class and were caught wandering the halls or hiding in restrooms.
High School Interim Principal Roland Boucher sent a letter to parents earlier in the week asking for their help in addressing the problem.
"Some of these students have been truant from as many of half of their classes during the first two quarters," he told parents. "They are disrupting the school environment and placing an enormous strain on school resources."
Boucher said that starting Thursday, Jan. 19, he is suspending students who refuse to attend class.
"Students will be detained and processed for suspension," he said. "Parents will be contacted and students will be transported home via a bus that will be made available to us throughout the school day."
Boucher also told parents that attendance for a student body of just under 2,000 students started off poorly and has not improved. He cited attendance numbers for one day earlier this week as follows: Grade 9, absent/tardy: 82/97; grade 10, 56/71; grade 11, 65/75, and grade 12, 42/77, for a total of 245 students absent and 320 tardy on a single school day.
Essentially, about one out of four students were either tardy or absent on a single day.
"I realize that some students may have fallen out of the 'school routine' during remote learning,'" Boucher told parents. "Please help us get them back on track. If students simply show up, be on time, and attend class, they will have a much greater chance of success in school."
In December, School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said the climate at Haverhill High School saw a significant improvement over the 2021-2022 school year when many fights broke out and she credited the new administrative team of Interim Principal Kevin Soraghan, Boucher and other administrators for the change. Boucher is currently in charge while Soraghan is on a lengthy winter vacation in Florida and the district searches for a permanent principal.
“I’m happier with the climate as we’re in a completely different place than we were last year,” Marotta said in December.
She also said that as problems with student misbehavior arose, administrators were responding in several ways, including consequences ranging from a conversation to an after-school detention to Saturday school to in-school or out-of-school suspensions.
"Last year (2021-2022 school year) the behaviors weren’t consistently addressed but now they are and behaviors have decreased so now there are fewer consequences," she said in December. “Any time you have 2,000 kids in a building you’re going to have issues but we’re dealing with things quickly and swiftly and kids know they are not going to get away with things. We no longer have groups of kids wandering the halls and causing mischief."
Marotta told The Eagle-Tribune this week that following breaks such as Christmas vacation, administrators often seen an uptick in behaviors and that over the past month this has been the case. She also said she is back to spending time at the high school to monitor the situation.
"Typical consequences appeared to be less effective and wandering has been on the increase," she said. "We are coming down hard on wanderers and are walking them back to class. Those who refuse to return to class are being sent home for the day."
Marotta added that students need to understand and follow the rules, and that the vast majority do.
As of Thursday, she said wandering was on the decline.
School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais, who recently completed her one year term as committee chair, said attendance is how a district keeps an eye on students to tell whether or not a student is always present, sometimes present or never present.
"It is also important to watch tardiness as this is also detrimental to our instructional goals," she said. "Chronic absenteeism and tardiness will result in students falling behind academically thus increasing stress for the student and many times leading to behavior issues. We need to implement effective attendance and tardy policies that work together with the school, student and parents."
Sapienza-Donais added that the entire committee take the issue of attendance and tardiness very seriously.
"All members have spoken out that we need to keep on top of this," she said. "The time has come with 245 students absent and another 320 tardy at HHS to put a plan into immediate action. This is totally unacceptable and needs immediate action."
