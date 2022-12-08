HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School interim principal Kevin Soraghan will be leaving the job after the holidays for his vacation home in Florida, but is expected to return to the job next spring.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said Soraghan's assistant principal in charge of operations, Roland Boucher, will be taking over the leadership role in Soraghan's absence as was planned and that the search for a permanent principal for the next school year will be launched in the coming weeks.
Marotta told parents that Soraghan took on the role in July and has worked tirelessly since.
"He informed us early on that, as a retiree, he enjoyed winters in Florida," she said in letter to parents. "A plan was developed where Mr. Soraghan and Mr. Boucher would share the responsibilities of HHS principal across the year, with Mr. Soraghan taking his well-deserved break in the cold winter months. Following the winter break, Mr. Soraghan will begin his well-deserved rest, and Mr. Boucher will take on the role of building lead; Associate Principal Victoria Lu and the dedicated team of assistant principals will accompany him."
She said Soraghan will return to the team to enjoy spring sports and wrap up the school year when the snow stops falling.
"While this action plan has supported the return of many expectations and routines at Haverhill High School, and we greatly appreciate Mr. Soraghan and Mr. Boucher for their dedication to the School and the city, it is time to re-open our search for a principal of Haverhill High School," she said.
Marotta said the climate at Haverhill High School has seen a significant improvement over last year when many fights broke out and she credits the new administrative team for the change.
"I'm happier with the climate as we're in a completely different place than we were last year," she said. "I still have an office there and I visit about one day a week, keeping an eye on things."
Soraghan, a former Haverhill High School principal, was named interim principal in July after the district paused its search for a permanent replacement following the resignation of former principal Jason Meland, who stepped down at the end of the last school year for a principal position in Boston Public Schools.
In August, Marotta hired former Consentino School Principal Roland Boucher as an assistant principal in charge of operations at Haverhill High.
She said Soraghan and Boucher, both experienced administrators, have been teaching less experienced administrators how to respond to situations and are sharing their knowledge of addressing student misbehavior with other staff.
"Any time you have 2,000 kids in a building you're going to have issues but we're dealing with things quickly and swiftly and kids know they are not going to get away with things," she said. "We no longer have groups of kids wandering the halls and causing mischief.
"At the beginning of this school year we let students know there would be consequences ranging from a conversation to an after-school detention to Saturday school to in-school or out-of-school suspensions. I think because students responded immediately and consistently the behaviors have diminished. Last year the behaviors weren't consistently addressed but now they are and behaviors have decreased so there are now there are few consequences."
Marotta said that in the coming weeks, the district will post the Haverhill High Principal position for the 2023-24 school year.
"We will be going out with a competitive salary, as HHS is a large and complex school," she said. "We need an experienced and dedicated leader. Our search will be extensive, and we will not compromise on quality."
She said that upon returning from winter break, a search team will be assembled, including students, teachers, administration, community representatives, and school committee members.
"Please be on the lookout for more information if you are interested in joining the search team," Marotta added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.