HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School was in lockdown Friday while officials investigated a threat they said may have involved a weapon.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta texted members of the School Committee at 12:42 p.m. to say there was an unconfirmed report of a weapon at Haverhill High and out of an abundance of concern "we are sheltering in place and police are investigating."
The district's website was updated with the following message: "Haverhill High School was in a lockdown for a brief period this afternoon, after a student reported a possible weapon on campus. Our security team and HPD responded to the issue and found that it was just a flashlight."
At 1:04 p.m., Marotta issued a robo call to the community indicating there was a shelter in place at Haverhill High School due to a report of a weapon in the building and that the object of concern was a flashlight.
The lockdown has been lifted.