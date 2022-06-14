HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School Principal Jason Meland is stepping down after a one-year run with the district to become a principal for Boston Public Schools next school year.
“I will forever be grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside and learn from each of you,” Meland wrote in an email to the Haverhill High School community on Tuesday. “You’ve welcomed me with open arms and shown me time and again the power and passion of Hillie Nation, and I will carry this spirit with me as I prepare to take on my next opportunity.”
Meland’s resignation comes after a search launched by the city last year to replace former principal Glenn Burns who accepted the position of executive principal at the high school in Salem, Massachusetts.
In the email, Meland said he is devoted to ensuring a smooth transition for Haverhill High School’s upcoming school year and the search for a new leader.
“I’m confident in the steps we’ve already taken to prepare this strong team we have in place,” he said. “I’ve spoken with Superintendent (Margaret) Marotta, and the position will be posted and a search will immediately begin.”
