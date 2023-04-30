HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School junior Melanie Palacios is seeking works by local artists that represent their culture for her art exhibition, Màs Fuertes Unidos! — or Stronger United.
The exhibition will be her capstone project in a senior seminar class on problem solving and creating and reporting on a tangible project as part of her Classical Academy program.
In Palacios’ case, her project was to research how culture presents itself in art and her product is the art exhibition, a pop-up show that will be on display during the Haverhill Art Walk on June 3. The show is from 1 to 7 p.m. on the second floor of 90 Washington St.
Palacios, 17, said her love for art and desire to showcase her Guatemalan culture sparked her interest in adding a community element to her project. She said the lack of exposure of local artists and their different cultures provoked her to meld these two elements together within her exhibition,
“I decided to organize this call for art because I have been painting since the age of nine,” she said. “I used to be part of the Nicole DeClerck gallery in Plaistow and during my time there I realized how little representation there was for artists in this area. In addition, being a Latina myself, I think there is a lack of ethnic representation in the Merrimack Valley area, which is something that I definitely wanted to change through this art exhibition.
Palacios attended Pentucket Lake Elementary School and JG Whittier Middle School before entering Haverhill High.
“I’ve been raised to be very proud of my Hispanic culture and I think it’s very important as a community to understand what makes everyone’s cultures so wonderful and unique,” she added. “I think people too often forget just how diverse the Merrimack Valley area is and this is something I definitely want to highlight through art.”
To bring this exhibition to life, Palacios partnered with Creative Haverhill Director Erin Padilla to offer a community Call for Artists. They are looking for submissions from artists who have pieces that focus on their culture, to be displayed during the pop-up exhibition.
“We’re asking if you could please either submit your artwork to this Call for Art and/or please share this with anyone who you might think would be interested,” Palacios said.
Padilla said Palacios understands the power of art and having access to it.
“Melanie shared that art has been important in her life and I think it’s incredible that she takes that experience and wants to ensure others have the opportunity to express themselves through their art,” Padilla said. “It was entirely her idea. She reached out to me on her own and she’s managing this call for artists, the show’s concept, the Call for Artists and the art installation, where she will decide where and how to display the submitted art.”
Palacios will also be organizing an artist reception that will take place during the June 3 ArtWalk event.
All cultures and art mediums are welcome and artists who are high-school-aged through all ages of adults are welcome to submit pieces. Submissions will be accepted through May 7 by 11:59 p.m. Palacios, Padilla and Ellen Mullane, dean of fine arts at HHS, will be selecting 20 pieces for the exhibition. Palacios will be displaying two oil and one water color painting of her own.
For a submission form in English visit tinyurl.com/2p92sjst. Formulario de aplicación en Español: tinyurl.com/2p88ya6w.
More details can be found on the Instagram Page, @MasFuertesUnidos, and through Creative Haverhill’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.