HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School Latin teacher James "Jay" Fiorentini, 39, is scheduled to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court later this month on charges of accosting or annoying two students.
According to documents on file in Newburyport District Court, Haverhill police recently filed charges with the court in regard to the alleged incidents police say occurred on May 4.
Charges of accosting/annoying are brought when a person "did with offensive and disorderly acts or language accost or annoy one or more persons," according to Massachusetts General Law Chapter 272 Section 53, and if convicted of the penalty could be jail or the house of correction for not more than six months or not more than a $200 fine, or both.
Last month, School Superintendent Margaret Marotta confirmed that Fiorentini, the son of Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini, has been on paid administrative leave from the high school since May 4.
She said administrative leave is not a disciplinary action and does not in and of itself indicate that a conclusion has been reached regarding any allegations.
“The safety and well-being of our school community are our top priority; we take allegations of wrongdoing very seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” Marotta said. “This is an ongoing personnel matter and by law no other information can be provided at this time.”
A police report is not available at this time. On June 12, the court granted a motion by Assistant District Attorney Michelle Belmonte to impound the report involving minors who are the subject of the complaint.
The report was impounded for 90 days "or until the court deems it appropriate," according to a notation in the documents by Judge Jean Curran.
"The alleged victims are students and the Commonwealth states information in the police report could cause their identities to be knowable and thus risking the potential of witness intimidation," Belmonte's request to impound states.
Belmonte also noted in her request that "it is clear public policy of this Commonwealth that in the interest of protecting the physical and psychological well-being of child victims (of sexual assaults) their identities should not be divulged."
"While the alleged acts are not defined as per se sexual assaults, the behavior involved is certainly of a sexualized nature," Belmonte stated in her request.
The accused is scheduled to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Monday, June 26, and according to court documents, he is represented by criminal defense attorney Stephen Neyman.
When contacted last month by The Eagle-Tribune, Mayor Fiorentini said he and his wife Martha love their son and stand behind him.
“We respect the standard process that applies to him and all school department employees,” he said. “We look forward to this being over soon so that Jay can return to the job he loves.”
