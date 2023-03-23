HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School’s varsity cheer team took first place in the Massachusetts School Administrators Association Large Co-Ed State Championship held March 12 at Worcester State University. This is the team’s first state title.
The event was open to high school teams across the state. Haverhill High’s team earned its way to the event by winning the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship on Feb. 26, followed by winning the North Regionals March 5, qualifying them for states.
The team, coached by Liz Burgess and assistant coaches Cameron Spearman and Cameron Duncan, competed against nine high school teams from across the state that had all qualified in their regions. Coincidentally, Cameron Makarow is the only male on the team. That makes three people named Cameron who are associated with the team.
“We came in second in the state event the last two seasons and the team was hungry to win,” Burgess said. “In the weeks leading up to the state event there was a mental shift transitioning from independent goals to a team goal. From a coaching perspective, we realized that was the missing piece the team needed to become champions.”
The team includes seniors Mairead O’Brien and Cameron Makarow (co-captains); Halee Murphy and Angenet Alon-Torres (alternate); juniors Kadyn Belanger, Madison Defino, Caroline Madden, Cassidy O’Keefe, Sariah Rivera (alternate), Maria Jose Rodriguez, Riley Whelan and Sophia Wolfe, and sophomores Theodora Parkiotis, Alanna Tiodoro (alternate) and Jonah Marley (alternate).
Drivers warned of overnight ramp closure in Andover March 26 to 31
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of overnight ramp closures at the I-495/I-93 Interchange from Sunday, March 26, through Friday morning, March 31.
Alternating closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., with work concluding by 5 a.m. on Friday, March 31. Access to one of the ramps will be always maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light pole pre-cast concrete foundations and to install/extend electrical conduit on the edges of the ramps.
This work is part of a $4.96 million highway lighting repairs and Improvements project at the Interchange of Interstate 93 and Interstate 495 in Andover and Tewksbury.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information.
Merrimack Valley Christian Film Festival to return
HAVERHILL — The 2023 Merrimack Valley Christian Film Festival will be held April 1 through 9 at Vision Max Cinema in Salisbury, 201 Elm St. (Route 110).
Dates of the festival are Saturday, April 1, and Palm Sunday, April 2. It will then continue on Thursday, April 6, through Easter Sunday, April 9.
Admission is free to all shows but please arrive 15 minutes before showtime.
Featured films include the new motion picture and true story “Sabina, Tortured for Christ,” by Voice of the Martyrs. Five additional films will be shown including the major motion picture “Jesus,” one of the most watched movies of all time. For the entire movie schedule, visit online at ChristianFilmProductions.org or visionmaxcinema.com.
For over 20 years, the Merrimack Valley Christian Film Festival took place during Easter week in the Greater Lawrence area. When the Showcase Cinemas in South Lawrence closed down permanently about 10 years ago, the festival came to an end.
Hometown Heroes banner registration is in-person April 2
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Exchange Club’s 2023 Hometown Heroes military tribute banner program will have its final in-person registration April 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion, 1314 Main St.
A total of 160 banners are available on a first-come, first-served basis at a cost of $250 each. Program sponsorship opportunities are available as well.
Banners will be on display in and around the downtown from Memorial Day to Veterans Day.
For more information visit online at haverhillexchangeclub.com/hometown-heroes.html.
