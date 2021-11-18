HAVERHILL — Positivity is on the agenda Monday, Nov. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. when life coach and guest speaker Michy E. Morillo discusses her book “Cell Dreamer” in the Haverhill High School auditorium at 137 Monument St. This free presentation for students and families will be centered around creating confident and successful youth. Snacks will be served and the event is open to the public. For more information, email haverhillvip@gmail.com.
Holiday light show opens Friday at Crescent Farms
HAVERHILL — Dozens of displays and hundreds of thousands of colored lights synched to festive seasonal music will delight visitors to the North Shore Holiday Light Show which runs from Nov. 19 to Dec. 30 at Crescent Farms.
Best viewed when it is dark, the show begins at 5 p.m. and stays open, on some nights, as late as 11 p.m. Tickets are now available for safe, secure family drive-thru entertainment. More than a mile long, the experience lasts 20 to 25 minutes and runs on select dates through Dec. 30. Tickets are $23 to $35 per car-load. Visit HolidayLightShow.com for a full calendar of dates and times, and to purchase tickets.
Celebrations to continue Sunday
LAWRENCE — The Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 8’s 150 Anniversary Celebrations continue Sunday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. in the public library’s auditorium at 51 Lawrence St. Admission is free and this event is open to the public.
Pianist Terri Kelley and vocalist Bill Donlan will present a musical program of Celtic melodies as a tribute to Francis A. O’Connor Sr, a 67-year member of Division 8, who died Aug. 20. O’Connor served as Division 8 AOH vice president, AOH Essex County president and AOH state treasurer. Light refreshments will be served. Division 8’s 150th Anniversary Celebration is supported in part by a grant from the Lawrence Cultural Council, which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Win a 4-foot tall Dale Rogers American Dog
HAVERHILL — The Cogswell ArtSpace renovation campaign is raffling off a 4-foot tall Dale Rogers American Dog sculpture valued at $2,900.
Those who donate as little as $50 to the campaign during the month of November will have chance to take the dog home or donate it to a favorite business or place that would love to have it.
Donations can be made online at https://go.rallyup.com/americandog-for-cogswell. As an added bonus, Pentucket Bank is currently matching all donations that come in through Dec. 18 so anything donated towards this fundraiser or more during that timeframe will be doubled.
The Cogswell ArtSpace campaign is continuously working to raise the $2.8 million needed to renovate the historic Cogswell School into a community art center. Creative Haverhill has successfully raised $2.2 million and is working to bring in the final funds as quickly as possible. Learn more at www.creativehaverhill.org/cogswell.
Groveland Police quit shaving
GROVELAND — The Groveland Police Department has joined more than 120 police departments across the New England to participate in the seventh annual Home Base No Shave fundraising campaign during the month of November.
Groveland officers are raising money for a program that is changing and saving the lives of veterans and their families, and promote conversations, raise awareness and break the stigma associated with seeking much-needed care. Individual officers in Groveland have pledged $100 donations to either forego the traditional grooming policy and grow beards and mustaches or wear a special Home Base pin throughout the month of November.
To support the Groveland Police No Shave fundraising efforts, visit online at https://because.massgeneral.org/campaign/2021-home-base-no-shave/c363104. Click on the Donate button then in the search bar enter “Groveland Police.”