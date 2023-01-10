HAVERHILL — The city’s parks, conservation areas and bodies of water will now be under the protection of a conservation officer.
Mayor James Fiorentini announced he has hired retired Haverhill police officer Dan McDonald to work part time as guardian of the city’s natural resources.
McDonald, who holds a master’s degree in criminal justice, served the Haverhill Police Department for 27 years before his retirement in July 2021. Since retiring, McDonald has been working private details for Haverhill Police.
The city eliminated the conservation officer position about a decade ago, but Fiorentini and Police Chief Robert Pistone agreed the time has come to restore the position, which is charged with watching over the city’s vast woodlands and waterways, and many miles of nature trails along with hunters, fishermen, hikers and the general public.
“Officer McDonald’s vast knowledge of Haverhill’s rural areas and his prior career in public service has allowed him to jump right into his new position,” Pistone said. “In the short time since starting his new job, Officer McDonald has been active, dealing with illegal hunting activities, illegal dumping violations, ATV complaints and many other issues on conservation lands throughout the city.”
An avid outdoorsman and long-time advocate for preserving Haverhill’s woodlands, McDonald was excited to take on his new role.
“I love the city’s conservation lands and feel I can protect them,” McDonald said. “I’m also out there educating people about the laws while enforcing them. and I’ll be working closely with the city’s Conservation Commission and Trails Committee to ensure the city continues to have beautiful areas people can enjoy.”
As conservation officer and a certified police officer, McDonald has the same powers he had as a police officer including making arrests, issuing fines, and investigating wrongdoing. A conservation officer typically devotes time to verifying hunting and fishing licenses and violations such poaching and illegal baiting, investigating illegal dumping and more.
McDonald will also assist Haverhill’s animal control officers when they are off duty or need help.
If you have an issue or a question for McDonald about conservation lands, you can email him at dmcdonald@haverhillpolice.com.
