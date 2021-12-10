HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has named Angel Wills, Amesbury’s CFO since 2019, as Haverhill’s new CFO and auditor.
Wills begins her new job in January on a part-time basis while transitioning from her current job.
She is the first woman to hold Haverhill’s top finance job and will succeed longtime Haverhill CFO and Auditor Charles “Chuck” Benevento, who is retiring at the end of this month.
She will be paid an annual salary of $140,000, the mayor said.
In choosing Wills, Fiorentini highlighted the significant role she has played in Amesbury in developing and presenting transparent and easy-to-understand public budget presentations.
“She is going to help us make our city budgets and spending priorities even more open and transparent, improving communication with the public and city councilors while increasing community involvement,” Fiorentini said. “She was very highly recommended by everyone we talked to, and I am very much looking forward to working with her.”
Among other duties, Haverhill’s CFO plays a leading role in helping the mayor craft the annual budget, monitors the financial books throughout the year, and files year-end reports with the state, the mayor said.
The position tracks city borrowing and makes regular reports to credit agencies to make sure Haverhill’s bond rating remains strong, he said.
Prior to taking Amesbury top finance position, Wills was finance director for the town of Tyngsborough from 2016 to 2019 and finance director for the town of Wenham from 2014 to 2016. She was town accountant for Newbury from 2007 to 2014.
Wills’ resume lists extensive experience overseeing Cares Act, ARPA, FEMA and other federal funds and programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an example, she secured and directed Cares Act funds to support remote learning in the local school district. Wills also recently worked with school officials to merge city and school human resources and payroll departments to improve efficiency and save money, the mayor said.
Wills holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Emmanuel College in Boston, a graduate certificate in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University, and she is a certified fraud examiner. She holds several additional certificates in accounting and public purchasing and is a certified Massachusetts School Business Administrator.
In her role as Amesbury’s CFO, Wills supervised several city departments, including information technology, administration and finance, human resources, assessing and treasurer/collector.
“During my employment, I have been dedicated to becoming an expert in the field of government finance,” Wills said on her resume. “I have continuously worked to improve operations under my direction such as advocating for strong financial frameworks, supporting long-term fiscal planning, leveraging available resources and utilizing clear and relevant communications to engage and inform stakeholders.”
In recent months, Fiorentini has hired a new fire chief, new police chief, new deputy police chief, new highway superintendent, Health Department director, and now a new CFO.