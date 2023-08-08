HAVERHILL — It has been an enduring mystery for decades and left an entire community wondering: Who coined the name “Hillies” to describe Haverhill High School students and athletes?
The answer came on Friday when Ann Ryan announced during a recognition ceremony in Mayor James Fiorentini’s office that the name was created by her father, Walter Ryan, a sports editor for the Haverhill Gazette.
He died in his Haverhill home at age 52 on April 29, 1966. It happened to be on her 23rd birthday.
“He always had that Irish wit and could cheer you up if you were feeling down,” said the Maine resident. “He was a great dad and would always take us to sporting events, such as Pony League games where our cousin Mike Ryan played before going on to play for the Boston Red Sox as a catcher.”
Ann Ryan, 80, said her father played softball in school during the 1930s, and enjoyed sports and knew them well. He and his wife, Adele, raised three daughters: Ann, her older sister Sheila and younger sister Martha, who are both deceased.
“I remember he’d get phone calls late at night from someone asking him to settle an argument about a player’s batting average or what the score of a particular game was,” Ann Ryan said of her father.
The gathering in the mayor’s office, which included a dozen family members, was also an opportunity to take a short journey down memory lane.
Fiorentini said he wished Walter Ryan were alive today so he could ask him who he considered to be Haverhill High School’s greatest football player.
Ann Ryan didn’t hesitate to respond, telling him her father would say it was Donny White, who as quarterback led Haverhill High’s 1955 team to an undefeated season and state championship.
“My dad said they would never win the state championship and if they did, he’d eat his hat,” she said. “The whole team came to our house with a hat for him to eat, but he didn’t eat the hat.”
Fiorentini then asked who is considered the best baseball player out of Haverhill High, noting it cannot be Mike Ryan since he did not attend the school.
“Today, it would be Carlos Pena, long after Walter Ryan’s time,” the mayor told her.
Along with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, the gathering included Walter Ryan’s nephew Richard Ryan, 80, a member of Haverhill High’s Class of 1962 who ran track and cross-country.
He said he loved his uncle and always admired his love of sports not only locally, but the Boston sports scene as well.
“The track guys loved him as he’d take photos of them and gave them to me to show to the track team,” Richard Ryan said. “One day, I’d won the 880-yard race at the stadium, which was my one and only win, and my uncle put me in the paper the next day. The headline read, ‘Ryan wins 880.’”
The mayor then turned his attention to the question of the day, which was how Walter Ryan came up with the name “Hillies.”
Ann Ryan said she did not know when her father coined the name and asked him about it one day out of curiosity.
“He said that because they walked everywhere back then and although Riverside (neighborhood) is flat, when you get into the city there are hills and he had a cousin who lived on Observatory Avenue and you know that’s quite a hill. So the name ‘Hillies’ came naturally as a play on the city’s name. That’s what he told me and I’ve known that all my life.”
Fiorentini presented a posthumous citation in honor of Walter Ryan for his 23 years of dedicated service to the Greater Haverhill community as sports editor of the Haverhill Gazette from September 1943 to April 1966 and for coining “The Hillies” and being one of the writers to name the Boston Patriots football team.
Ann Ryan told the mayor she was very appreciative that her dad finally received the recognition he deserves.
Turning to her relatives, she said, “I wish all of you, especially his grandchildren, could have known him.”
Glancing upward, she remarked, “This is for you, Dad.”
A 1966 article in the Haverhill Gazette says that on April 29, Walter Ryan left the office after completing his column, ate lunch and took a nap. He was found dead by his wife shortly after 4 p.m.
He had a history of serious illnesses, including heart trouble, according to the Gazette article.
He joined the Gazette news staff in September 1943 and was named sports editor that October. In the years that followed, he became known to area athletes, young and old, and was a familiar figure at Essex County sporting events. He was also considered a sports historian.
