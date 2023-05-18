HAVERHILL — After a three year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Law Day returned to Haverhill District Court on May 12.
The event included a moot court, where students from Haverhill High School argued a court case, live vocal music, speeches and a presentation of the Justice William H. Moody Award to retired Assistant District Attorney, John DePaulo.
DePaulo retired last year after serving 28 years at an assistant district attorney, a job in which he prosecuted criminal cases on behalf of the Essex District Attorney.
Clerk Magistrate Doris Stanziani, the last person to receive the award in 2019 before COVID interrupted the event, said the award is given in memory of Associate Justice William Henry Moody of the United States Supreme Court.
Moody began his career as city solicitor of Haverhill then went on to the House of Representatives in Massachusetts. He also served in the U.S. House of Representatives, Secretary of the Navy during President Theodore Roosevelt’s administration and also as U.S. Attorney General.
The Haverhill Bar Association awards this honor to an attorney every year except for the past several years due to the pandemic. This year’s award was presented by Bar Association President Timothy Connors.
During the moot court part of the program, Haverhill High School senior Sasha Orr argued on behalf of the Biden administration, while senior Casey Connors argued on behand of Nebraska in the case of Biden v. Nebraska, a pending United States Supreme Court case related to the forgiveness of federal student loans by the Biden administration in 2022.
Casey Connors won his argument when three District Court Judges considered the action by the Biden administration to be unconstitutional.
Law Day included a welcome by Stanziani and Judge Cesar Archilla, first justice Haverhill District Court; the Pledge of Allegiance led by Andrew Sholds, 6, the son of Assistant Clerk Magistrate Tom Sholds; the national anthem by the Haverhill High School Honors Ensemble, “The Harmonizers,” under the direction of John Salvi.
There was an address by Mayor James Fiorentini, a “doo-wop” medley by The Harmonizers and a presentation by keynote speaker, newly elected Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker, who talked about the theme of this year’s Law Day: “Cornerstones of Democracy: Civics, Civility, and Collaboration.”
“It was a fabulous day with great music and great speeches,” Stanziani said.
