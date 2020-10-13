SALEM, N.H. — A Salem man selling several pairs of shoes to someone he connected with on social media found himself facing a gun when they met in person, he told police.
At about 1:09 p.m. Sunday, police said the victim called to report that he was robbed at gunpoint.
A Haverhill man known by the victim through Snapchat has been arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, according to police.
Derick J. Moncion, 19, is accused of pulling the gun and threatening to shoot the victim if he did not hand over the shoes. Police said he was accompanied by two other people.
“Enough evidence was collected to seek an arrest warrant for the alleged armed robber,” police said a statement.
Monday, Officer Jake Genest was on patrol duty and spotted a car the robbery suspect may have been in parked at a restaurant on South Broadway.
Moncion was arrested without incident, according to police.
He was processed at the Salem Police Department and held without bail at Rockingham County Jail pending an arraignment Tuesday.
Police said the incident remains under investigation, and the possibility of gang involvement has not been ruled out.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salem police at 603-893-1911.