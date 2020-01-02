DERRY — A Haverhill man was arrested in Derry on Tuesday after causing a SWAT Team response in Manchester when he threatened a woman with a gun, according to Manchester Police.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to 182 Beech St., Manchester, where a man threatened a woman with a gun, according to Manchester Police.
The area of Beech and Hayward streets was shut down, the apartment building evacuated and the SWAT Team set up a perimeter to find the man, according to police.
That man, later identified as Fernando Landor, 29, was found in Derry. He was charged with criminal threatening, reckless conduct, violation of a protective order and stalking.
Landor was arrested at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday outside the Papa Gino's at 55 Crystal Ave., according to Derry Police Capt. Vernon Thomas.
Derry and Manchester police worked together to locate Landor.
"He was on the sidewalk, and he cooperated with police," Thomas said. "And we turned him over to Manchester."
Landor is expected to be arraigned at Hillsborough North Superior Court in Manchester at 1:30 p.m.