LAWRENCE — A Haverhill man was charged with armed assault to murder and numerous other offenses after an early morning shooting Tuesday.
Gregory Coito, 32, was also arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm without an FID Card, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.
Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, police received numerous calls about a fight and shots fired at Canal and Amesbury streets near the Blue Lounge, police said.
A man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds was found on the sidewalk. He was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital and his wounds are not believed to be life threatening, according to police.
Lawrence detectives, with assistance from state police, investigated and arrested Coito later Tuesday, police said.
The Blue Lounge also issued a statement this week indicating the incident did not take place inside the business.
"As always, our top priority is the safety of our customers. Our security team takes immediate measures to prevent any incidents inside the establishment. As soon as the incident was identified, the authorities were informed and alerted to the situation," according to the statement.
