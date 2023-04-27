HAVERHILL — An investigation into shots fired into the air in Lawrence on the night of April 10 has resulted in the arrest of a Haverhill man, who police said is a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang.
According to police Jaime Alexander Blaisdell, 22, of 22 Porter St., Apt. 2, is facing charges of possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm feeding device, receiving stolen property, having a weapon stored or kept by its owner that is inoperable by any person other than the lawfully authorized user, and defacing a firearm serial number.
Blaisdell was arraigned on the charges Thursday, April 27, in Haverhill District Court where judge Cesar Archilla ordered that he be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for May 5. At that hearing it will be determined whether or not he should continue to be held or released on some form of bail while his case is pending.
According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, following an investigation into the April 10 event, Lawrence Police Detective Jose Nunez applied for and was granted a warrant to search Blaisdell's apartment on April 27 for ballistics evidence such as firearms, ammunition and magazines.
Lawrence and Haverhill detectives and members of the Massachusetts State Police STOP team entered Blaisdell's apartment around 6 a.m. and encountered Blaisdell and several family members.
Police said they searched Blaisdell's third floor bedroom and found a fanny pack containing a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield pistol loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition with one round in the chamber. Police said the gun's serial number was barely legible as it had been scraped off and that the gun was one of approximately 17 firearms stolen from a federal firearms licensee in Milford, New Hampshire.
Police arrested Blaisdell and transported him the police station for booking.
The report said Blaisdell's car was identified as being involved in the April 10 incident, in which police said multiple rounds were fired in the air from his car in the vicinity of Ferry and East Haverhill streets in Lawrence. Police had received two calls on April 10 at 11:44 p.m. about shots fired. Officers were unable to locate any spent shell casings, suspects or victims.
The next day, April 11, residents in the area of where the shots were heard directed police to seven spent shell casings on the ground.
Police said they recognized Blaisdell's 2005 silver Honda Accord on surveillance footage, as its front bumper was missing among other distinctive features.
Police tracked the Honda as it traveled throughout Lawrence using more surveillance camera, ultimately following the car toward East Haverhill Street, where a passenger is seen on video surveillance shooting indiscriminately into the air, in a densely populated area. Surveillance footage also showed the car heading into Methuen and onto Interstate 495 north and into Haverhill, the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.