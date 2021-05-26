SALEM, Mass. - A Haverhill man facing his seventh drunken driving charge remains free but was ordered not to drive at his Salem Superior Court arraignment Wednesday.
Robert Meagher, 61, of 30 Old Ferry Road, was indicted March 15 on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, seventh offense, and operating after license suspension, subsequent offense, according to court records.
Meagher was initially arrested, charged and arraigned in Haverhill District Court after an incident in September when he fell off his motorcycle.
His case now moves to Salem Superior Court where the penalties he faces if convicted could be more severe.
Court records show Meagher had past offenses in 1995, 1990, 1984, 1983 and two in 1981.
He’s driven numerous times with a suspended license, according to a police report.
In September, when Meagher fell off his 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle at Summer and Mill streets he wasn’t badly hurt. But officers said they noticed his eyes were glassy and he smelled of alcohol.
In addition to not driving, Superior Court Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman ordered Meagher to use a portable breathalyzer called a SCRAM device which measures whether he has been drinking.
Meagher was also ordered to not consume alcohol and submit to random screenings by the probation department.
Assistant District Attorney Maria Markos noted similar conditions were requested by prosecutors and ordered by a judge after Meagher’s district court arraignment.
Defense attorney Timothy Connors said Meagher has been “fully compliant” with the orders.
Meagher’s next scheduled court date is Aug. 2.
