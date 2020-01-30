HAVERHILL — A 27-year-old Dominican national most recently living in Haverhill is facing 20 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and cocaine resulting in the overdose death of a 26-year-old in 2018.
Bernardito Carvajal was federally indicted in Boston Wednesday on one count of distribution of fentanyl and cocaine resulting in death and one count of distribution of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling's office said.
Carvajal's indictment comes six months after he was arrested along with 37 others during a local, state and federal drug and firearms sweep dubbed “Operation Devil's Highway.”
Carvajal, in custody since his arrest, was among those individuals police say were involved in “drug distribution activity” in Lawrence and New Hampshire.
According to Lelling's office, Carvajal sold drugs in Lawrence to a person who died of an overdose after using the drugs in June 2018. He continued to sell fentanyl after the fatal overdose, officials said.
If convicted, Carvajal faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and up to life in prison, a minimum of five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million, according to Lelling's office.