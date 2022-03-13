HAVERHILL — Griffin LaMarre of Haverhill made his Paralympic debut March 6 as goalie and played the third period during the 2022 U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team’s 9-1 win over South Korea.
LaMarre came off the bench in relief of Jen Lee and gave up 1 goal in 15 minutes on the ice.
The win helped Team USA earn a bye to the semifinal game on Friday, March 11, in which Team USA beat China 11-0, with Lee tending goal, and advanced to its fourth-straight gold-medal game and faces Canada this weekend.
The gold medal game was broadcast on the USA network at 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the local cable channel guide, and will be rebroadcast at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Whether or not LaMarre will have a chance to play in the gold medal game was unknown at the time of this report.
The Paralympic Winter Games have been taking place in Beijing, China, and followed the 2022 Olympic Games. Closing ceremonies are March 13.
“I thought we were really relentless the whole game,” David Hoff, head coach of the 2022 U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team said in story published by USA Hockey about the semifinal game against China. “We kept things really consistent and we made them play at the tempo that we wanted to play and I think we wore them out. Most importantly, I think everyone, staff included, were just excited to play a game again and I think that excitement showed on the ice.”
LaMarre, 25, is a member of the Northeast Passage Wildcats and according to his Team USA bio, he grew up playing lacrosse and skated with the U.S. Development Sled Hockey Team for seven seasons.
According to Team USA, Northeast Passage is a nonprofit under the University of New Hampshire’s College of Health and Human Services, which provides opportunities for individuals with a disability to take part in real-world learning experiences and sports, including sled hockey. In conjunction with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, it has created a unique model allowing athletes to be college students and sled hockey players at the same time, competing in the Northeast Sled Hockey League. These student athletes have access to the same facilities and coaching as their able-bodied counterparts.
Four of the members of the U.S. Paralympic sled hockey team seeking a fourth consecutive gold medal at Beijing 2022 are representing the program. They are David Eustace, Noah Grove, LaMarre and Kyle Zych. That makes the University of New Hampshire the most represented college by U.S. Paralympic athletes in Beijing, according to Team USA.
“I’m really excited to just be here and a part of this team,” LaMarre said prior to the start of the Beijing games, where he made his Paralympic debut as the backup goaltender. “It’s always been a dream and a goal of mine the last 10-plus years that I’ve played the sport.”
According to Team USA, LaMarre was born with hereditary spastic paraplegia, which causes his muscles to feel tight and his legs to become tired and weak. His mother was a soccer goaltender, and both of his brothers were lacrosse goaltenders, so he took up lacrosse growing up as well. But he always had a passion for hockey and wanted to join his friends on the ice. When he mentioned that to his physical therapist, an immediate introduction was made to the head of Northeast Passage and he soon after found himself strapped into a sled.
Northeast Passage also offers a youth sled hockey program for kids ages 5-18 that feeds into its collegiate program, which served as a pipeline for LaMarre and others.
“We had a great program over at Northeast Passage based out of UNH. We’ve been playing with that program since we were 10, 11, 12 years old,” LaMarre said. “Being able to have a structured youth program, intermediate program and then working our way up and always competing in collegiate leagues because of the opportunities they’ve given us has really helped us grow into the players we need to be.”
For more information about Team USA’s win over China in the semifinals, visit https://teamusa.usahockey.com/news_article/show/1214630.