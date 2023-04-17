HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man who was arrested in February has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on charges that he distributed tens of thousands of pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Angel Joel Diaz, also known as “Guero,” 34, was indicted on one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, two counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and methadone, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Diaz and a co-defendant, Oladis Rossely Anziani, 38, were arrested Feb. 15 outside of their 562 Main St., first-floor apartment while delivering 30,000 pills to an undercover DEA agent through a prearranged buy.
According to the charging documents, in January, an investigation began into a fentanyl pill manufacturing and distribution operation.
On Jan. 10, an undercover officer contacted Diaz posing as a potential drug customer seeking to purchase counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl. Documents say that after Diaz agreed to meet the following day, on Jan. 11, he then provided the undercover officer with 208 fentanyl pills weighing approximately 26 grams.
Half of the pills allegedly contained methamphetamine in addition to fentanyl. During the meeting, officials say Diaz told the officer that he manufactures his own fentanyl pills, which he distributes in Lawrence and Boston as well as in New York via mail shipments.
Documents continue to say Diaz maintained communication with the undercover officer regarding additional fentanyl pill purchases. During the communications, it is alleged that Diaz sent several photos depicting his manufacturing process including images of a blue substance in tin pans, wrapped bricks of suspected fentanyl and blue pills with “M-30” stamps commonly used to manufacture counterfeit pills.
It is also alleged that on two subsequent occasions, Jan. 27, and Feb. 7, Diaz distributed thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing suspected fentanyl to the undercover officer. On Feb. 14, Diaz allegedly sent a photo of suspected fentanyl pills to the undercover officer saying that, “even making it with a mask makes you want to vomit and everything.”
According to court documents on Feb. 15, Diaz was arrested while carrying a shopping bag containing tens of thousands of fentanyl pills separated into seven plastic bags. During a subsequent search of Diaz’s Haverhill apartment, two pill presses; thousands of pills; pill stamps; several masks; and loose powder of various colors were recovered.
The charge of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.
The charges of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and methadone provide for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel Feldman of Rollins’ Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.
