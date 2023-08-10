METHUEN — A motorcyclist fatality in Methuen on Wednesday became the third of its kind in eight days in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.
A 28-year-old man from Haverhill was killed in the motorcycle crash Wednesday at the intersection of Lowell and Arnold streets in Methuen.
The crash, which also involved a Jeep Wrangler, was reported to emergency crews at 8:26 p.m.
Methuen Police said the 2009 Yamaha motorcycle was headed eastbound on Lowell Street when it collided with the 2021 Jeep Wrangler, which was turning from Lowell onto Arnold Street.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead after being transported to Lawrence General Hospital.
The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, a 59-year-old man from Methuen, remained on the scene after the crash.
The crash is under investigation by Methuen Police, assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
While there is not a trend in an increase of motorcycle fatalities this summer, local law enforcement have responded to their fair share of fatalities and serious crashes.
On Aug. 2, Lory Beck, 64-year-old Epping woman, died after her motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck — which fled the scene — at the intersection of Main Street and Westville Road in Plaistow.
The following day, Terry Ware, 65 of Newton, also died after his motorcycle hit a car at the intersection of Route 11 and Ermer Road in Salem, Police Capt. Jason Smith reported.
Salem police Capt. Jason Smith said Salem generally sees about 10 accidents involving motorcycles each year. There have been seven in 2023 so far.
The department has responded to a rise in all types of motor vehicles accidents through since 2020, he said. Smith added accidents in town are on track to exceed totals from last year.
Plaistow Fire Chief Chris Knutsen recalled at least three motorcyclist fatalities in Plaistow in the last few years.
He said attentiveness works both ways for car operators and motorcyclists. Most of those accidents could have been preventable with responsible driving.
“Drivers need to be attentive and not engaged in other activities in their vehicles,” Knutsen said. “Motorcycles also need to obey traffic rules and keep themselves safe.”
