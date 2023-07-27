SALEM — A Haverhill man who pleaded guilty to sending child pornography to a local police officer was sentenced to state prison.
Christopher Sanchez, 32, of Whittier Street pleaded guilty in Salem Superior Court to four courts of distributing obscene matter and one of count of illegal possession of child pornography.
Sanchez was initially charged in mid-October after sending child pornography to a Newbury police detective through KiK Messenger, a popular social media platform, according to court records.
On Wednesday, after pleading guilty during a Superior Court hearing, Sanchez was sentenced by Judge Elizabeth Dunigan to two to three years in state prison with credit for 281 days served, according to court records.
He was also sentenced to a year of probation following his release from prison.
While on probation, Sanchez was ordered to undergo a sex offender evaluation and treatment as needed, register with the state's Sex Offender Registry Board, and to have no contact with children under age 16, according to court records.
In his report, then-Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski said he was monitoring an online chat room through KiK Messenger and posing as a 13-year-old girl when Sanchez began talking to him Sept. 15.
“The target user suggested he had child sex abuse media files of children under 10 years of age,” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Before long, Sanchez sent two pornographic videos to the detectives, including one involving a girl between 7 and 9 years old.
Five days later, Sanchez sent a pornographic still image to the detective, he said.
“The message sent by the user after the image was sent was ‘send nudes,’” Wojtkowski wrote in his report.
Wojtkowski then obtained a warrant to search Sanchez’s Kik account and was able to track down his computer internet protocol number.
With the IP number, he obtained a federal subpoena to review Sanchez’s Kik account. In the account, Wojtkowski found six files containing child pornography, according to the detective’s report.
Wojtkowski was later able to track down the internet provider associated with the IP address and the person whose name was on the account. That led Wojtkowski to Sanchez’s Whittier Street address.
He then contacted Haverhill police, who forwarded him a mug shot of Sanchez taken when he was arrested for a previous unrelated offense.
The photo provided by Haverhill police matched the person in the Kik chat room. Wojtkowski also compared the Kik photo to Sanchez’s driver’s license photo and again came to the conclusion they were the same person.
Wojtkowski then obtained an arrest for warrant for Sanchez, according to court records.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.