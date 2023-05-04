HAVERHILL — A Haverhill man was sentenced May 3 in federal court in Boston on fentanyl conspiracy charges.
Sergio Garcia, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs to 46 months in prison and two years of supervised release according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.
In March 2022, Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, Rollins said.
In April 2020, Garcia received one kilogram — about 2 pounds — of fentanyl through the U.S. Postal Service. Garcia directed his brother-in-law to procure the package and deliver the fentanyl to his home in Haverhill, Rollins said.
During a subsequent search of Garcia’s home, the kilogram of fentanyl was found in Garcia’s basement, she said.
Rollins along with Ketty Larco-Ward, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Boston Field Office, and Brian Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s New England Field Division made the announcement.
The Haverhill Police Department provided valuable assistance with the investigation, Rollins said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Cheng of Rollins’ Organized Crime and Money Laundering Unit prosecuted the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.