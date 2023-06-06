CONCORD, N.H. — A Haverhill man was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of being a drug enterprise leader and possessing a controlled drug with intent to distribute, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced.
Ramon Rivera Muniz, 35, of Haverhill — who has two other aliases — was sentenced June 2 in Hillsborough Superior Court, Northern District, on the felony counts.
As a drug enterprise leader, Rivera Muniz knowingly conspired with others as an organizer, supervisor, financier or manager to profit from selling or transporting fentanyl to New Hampshire, according to court documents.
He was indicted for the crimes back in 2019 after a year-and-a-half-long investigation of drug trafficking spanning two states.
Several individuals were arrested in that investigation carried out by multiple law enforcement agencies, The Eagle-Tribune previously reported.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, along with several local police departments, New Hampshire State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, New Hampshire Department of Corrections and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force collaborated on the investigation.
Evidence collected from Jan. 1, 2018, to June 27, 2019, found that Muniz organized the distribution and sale of kilogram-level quantities of fentanyl from Massachusetts to multiple people in New Hampshire.
Those individuals then distributed the drug in Rockingham, Hillsborough and Grafton counties, including in the towns of Kingston and Pelham. Fentanyl sold in Kingston was purchased by a confidential informant of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities seized multiple kilograms of fentanyl from Rivera Muniz and his co-conspirators during the investigation.
His fully negotiated plea deal states that two years of his sentence can be suspended as long as he has no major disciplinary reports while incarcerated.
