HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini announced he has appointed a retired Army sergeant and Dracut’s veterans services director to be Haverhill’s next veterans services officer.
Jeffrey Hollett of Lynn is expected to start his new job April 18, succeeding former Haverhill VSO Luis Santiago, who left the city in November for a similar job in Billerica.
Local Marine veteran and Conservation Commissioner Ralph Basiliere has been filling the open VSO position part time for the past several months.
Hollett, who received his VSO certification from the Massachusetts Department of Veterans Services, listed the completion of a variety of college-level courses and programs among his credentials, according to the mayor's announcement.
He is also a former administrative assistant to the director of Veterans Services for Lynn. Hollett served in the Army from 1985 to 2012.
Fiorentini said he selected Hollett from five finalists following interviews by a five-person board that included the mayor, the city’s human resources and human services directors, and Basiliere.
"Jeff is well-qualified and I'm confident he's the director Haverhill's veterans need and I look forward to working with him," Basiliere said.
“I am thrilled with the opportunity to bring my skill set and commitment for accountability, reliability and proven customer service to the team in Haverhill,” Hollett said. “I am a passionate and enthusiastic advocate for all veterans, their families, and the community as a whole, with a can-do attitude and optimistic approach to the challenge of serving others.”
Among other duties, the VSO position determines veteran eligibility for benefits through reviews of military discharge papers, Veteran Administration records and related documents; decides the extent of financial need and the amount of aid to be given; counsels veterans and their families about available benefits; arranges for veteran burials and helps plan local military observances and holiday celebrations.
Haverhill’s VSO office is in the Citizen’s Center at 10 Welcome St. The office can also be reached by calling 978-374-2351, ext. 3932.
