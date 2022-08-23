HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has appointed Yenise Rozon, Haverhill’s assistant treasurer/tax collector since 2014, to lead the department.
Rozon, a Haverhill resident, succeeds Alicia McOsker, who retired after seven years heading the city treasury. Her last day was Aug. 19, the mayor said.
Rozon, a certified Municipal Collector who holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Southern New Hampshire University, is proficient in both Spanish and English. She is the first Latina to head a City Hall department, the mayor said.
“I am very grateful to be given this tremendous opportunity by Mayor Fiorentini,” Rozon said. “I will do my best to serve the city as Treasurer/Collector.”
Rozon was deputy tax collector at the private Kelley & Ryan Associates firm from 2004 to 2014, prior to joining Haverhill’s tax office. Before that she was a clerk at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles from 2002 to 2004
Among other duties, the treasurer/tax collector is responsible for collecting and dispensing all cash deposited to the city in accordance with state law; prepares all papers for bond and note issues; conducts payroll processing; and is responsible for the effective and efficient operation of the office and its staff. The position reports to the city’s Director of Finance, Angel Perkins.
In recent months, Fiorentini has hired a new chief of staff, new fire chief, new police chief, new deputy police chief, new highway superintendent, Health Department director, new CFO and now a new treasurer/tax collector.
