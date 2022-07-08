HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini announced Thursday that Chris Sicuranza has been appointed as his new chief of staff.
Sicuranza — a former Gloucester Chief Administrative Officer — took the reins on July 6 after replacing former chief of staff Allison Heartquist. Heartquist had served various roles in the mayor’s office since 2014 before departing last month.
In a statement, Sicuranza said he was honored by the appointment.
“As an enthusiastic and dedicated public servant, I am thrilled to be joining Mayor Fiorentini’s team,” Sicuranza said. “I look forward to helping Haverhill to my fullest capacity, serving its constituents, and making a positive contribution to the city’s bright future.”
In his new role, Sicuranza’s responsibilities range from managing the daily operations of the mayor’s office, serving as the mayor’s liaison to City Council and city department heads and overseeing the mayor’s 311 constituent services department.
Acting as a key advisor on city policy and projects and performing duties as required by the mayor also fall under his line of authority.
Sicuranza most recently worked as the CAO under former Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken until the end of Theken’s term in December 2021. Sicuranza held the assistant CAO position under former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins Jr. before his promotion when Cousins’ appointment expired.
During his time under the CAO position, Sicuranza oversaw the management of routine operations for the mayor’s office.
Sicuranza also previously served as the communications lead manager for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' Business Enterprise Systems Transformation Program and the city of Gloucester’s Director of Communications and Constituent Services.
In 2012, Sicuranza co-founded Go Out Loud, a Northshore group that focuses on LGBT support and events. He remained vice-president until 2019.
A 2009 Salem State University graduate, Sicuranza, a received earlier this year a Master Equivalent Certificate with “Top Distinction” honors in public administration from Suffolk University.
