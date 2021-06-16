HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has appointed nine people to interview panels to assist in hiring a new police chief to succeed retiring longtime Haverhill Chief Alan DeNaro.
The panels are divided into two groups: one with experience in policing and police hiring, and one consisting of community members. Both panels will assist in drafting questions and will advise the city on the hire, the mayor said.
A schedule for interviews and a timeline for the hiring process will be announced soon.
“We are dedicated to getting the best and most professional police chief, the person best suited for this city,” Fiorentini said. "The first is a panel of people familiar with police hiring. This will be headed by Alan Gould, a former police chief who has been extensively involved in hiring police chiefs in many cities for many years.”
Also serving on the police experience panel is former Hampton police chief and Haverhill native William Wrenn. Wrenn was on the original committee that assisted in hiring DeNaro 20 years ago.
The second panel includes several members of the Latinx and African American communities. The mayor stressed that he will seek broad consensus for the next chief and that the next chief will be expected to expand community policing in Haverhill’s neighborhoods.
DeNaro, who is set to officially retire at the end of this month, notified the mayor in May that he was taking a permanent leave of absence for health reasons until his retirement.
DeNaro has since filed for his "superannuation" retirement as well as a disability retirement, according to the city's retirement board.
On May 21, Fiorentini appointed former Deputy Chief Anthony Haugh to lead the police department on an acting basis until July 16 while the city continued its search for a new chief.
The city’s job posting for the chief's position closed June 1 and set salary in the low $200,000s, based on qualifications. Approximately 27 applications were received.
The search for DeNaro’s replacement was open to internal applicants as well as applicants from Massachusetts and other states, the mayor said.
The candidate pool includes applicants from nine states, including 14 from Massachusetts. Additionally, there were three candidates each from Connecticut and Texas; two candidates from New York, and one each from Michigan, Washington, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Oregon.
The city has hired New Hampshire-based Municipal Resources Inc. and its president Alan Gould to help recruit candidates and guide the city’s search.
The mayor’s Police Chief Interview Committee includes:
The community input group includes: