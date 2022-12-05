HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini announced he has promoted Deputy Public Works Director Robert Ward as permanent DPW Director.
A University of Lowell graduate who has worked for Haverhill’s DPW since 1995, Ward replaces former DPW chief Michael Stankovich, who retired in January 2022 but still advises the city as an outside consultant on a variety of grants and big projects.
As Haverhill’s deputy Public Works director in charge of water and wastewater operations since 2004, Ward will now head the department, Fiorentini said.
Ward, who lives in Haverhill and has a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, has been acting DPW director since Stankovich left. Prior to 1995, Ward worked as an engineer in the private sector.
The DPW’s top position works under the authority of the mayor and is responsible for “organizing and directing all activities of the Public Works department including Highway, Parks, Solid Waste & Recycling, Water, Wastewater, Water Purification and Engineering,” according to the city’s job posting. The position comes with an annual salary between $125,000 and $150,000.
“I am honored to be appointed by Mayor Fiorentini as Haverhill’s next DPW Director and look forward to serving the residents and businesses of the city of Haverhill,” Ward said.
The DPW head oversees the administration and management of sewer and storm drain utilities, water utilities, vehicle fleet operations, facilities maintenance, snow removal, recreation facilities including park and play areas, street sweeping, tree planting, recycling, fuel and composting operations, and the department’s budgeting and long- and short-term planning.
The DPW director appointment is the latest in a string of recent high-profile hires by Fiorentini. So far this year, the mayor has hired a new chief of staff, Health Department director, new CFO, new treasurer/tax collector, and an assistant city solicitor. In 2021, the mayor appointed a new fire chief, police chief, deputy police chief, and Highway superintendent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.