NEWBURYPORT — James "Jay" Fiorentini, son of Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini and a Haverhill High School Latin teacher, was ordered to stay away from students he's accused of accosting or annoying.
The younger Fiorentini, 39, was formally arraigned in Newburyport District Court Friday morning. He was released but issued a bail warning that included a stay away order from alleged victims, their parents and Haverhill School School.
Judge Mary McCabe also agreed to impound the police report in the case for the next six months. Impoundment orders conceal details in the case from the public and the press.
Prosecutor Mark Hintlian requested the impoundment and defense attorney Stephen Neyman did not object.
A prosecutor previously asked for the police report to be impounded for 90 days, since it involved minors.
Charges of “accosting/annoying” are brought when a person “did with offensive and disorderly acts or language accost or annoy one or more persons,” according to Massachusetts General Law Chapter 272 Section 53.
Fiorentini has been charged with two counts of “accosting/annoying” following alleged incidents on May 4, according to court documents that are publicly available in the case.
Conviction on one count could result in a jail term for not more than six months or not more than a $200 fine, or both.
Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta confirmed that Fiorentini has been on paid administrative leave from the high school since May 4.
The next court date is scheduled for Sept. 20. Fiorentini does not have to attend, McCabe said.
Fiorentini's parents sat in the courtroom gallery during the arraignment. They left immediately with their son and Neyman afterward, offering no comment.
Previously, Mayor Fiorentini said he and his wife, Martha, love their son and stand behind him.
“We respect the standard process that applies to him and all school department employees,” he said. “We look forward to this being over soon so that Jay can return to the job he loves.”
