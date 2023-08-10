METHUEN — A 28-year-old motorcyclist from Haverhill was killed in a collision Wednesday night at the intersection of Lowell and Arnold streets.
The crash between the man's motorcycle and a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 59-year-old Methuen man occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to police Chief Scott McNamara.
The Yamaha motorcycle was heading east on Lowell Street when it collided with the black Jeep Wrangler as turned it from Lowell Street onto Arnold Street, McNamara said in a release.
The unidentified motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, McNamara said.
The driver of the Jeep Wrangler remained at the accident scene following the crash, the chief said.
Methuen police continue to investigate the accident with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.