HAVERHILL — The work was painstaking and physically exhausting, but for Haverhill native Parker Merrick, his work as an animator in Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion film “Pinocchio” paid off in the form of an Oscar for best animated feature.
It took more than 1,000 days to film the animated movie, which is based on the children’s novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio” by Italian writer Carlo Collodi of Florence, Italy. Generations of people who’ve seen the 1940 Disney classic can tell you that Pinocchio’s nose grows whenever he tells a lie.
“This was my first feature film and it was a huge change of perspective,” said Merrick, a 2010 graduate of Haverhill High School. “Although I didn’t receive my own Oscar, I’m very happy we won.”
At a time when computer generated imagery has flooded the movie industry, del Toro and co-director Mark Gustafson used stop motion, a technique that was used in the beloved 1964 made-for-TV Christmas movie classic, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” among others.
In stark contrast to digital animation, which del Toro chose to avoid, stop-motion puppets and objects are moved ever so slightly between individually photographed frames to create the illusion of movement.
In del Toro’s version of “Pinocchio,” Geppetto is still mourning the loss of his son Carlo who was killed years ago by an aerial bomb jettisoned by a warplane. While praying for his son’s return, he chops down a pine tree he had planted after his son’s death and carves a wooden boy. A fairy creature gives life to the wooden boy while at the same time giving one wish to story narrator and character Sebastian J. Cricket, which will later prove to be a fortuitous wish. In the Disney version of the film, the wisecracking and well-dressed Jiminy Cricket was Pinocchio’s conscience and mentor.
When del Toro first pitched the movie in 2008 he said he was “not making a film for kids, but kids can watch it.”
Merrick was one of 40 animators who worked on the film and his job was to move assigned puppets in small increments, frame by frame.
“They made multiples of each puppet and we had as many as 20 animators shooting different scenes at the same time,” he said. “Each animator worked in individual stages in three warehouses in Portland, Oregon.
“One of my first scenes was of Geppetto drunkenly building Pinocchio in his workshop,” Merrick said. “For most of that sequence I moved Geppetto a tiny bit at a time while he was assembling Pinocchio. and since we were shooting 24 frames per second, when you play it back fast the characters look like they are moving.”
He says his work requires a lot of patience and constant adjustments to the puppets and if there was a problem with one of them, he’d call in one of the puppet makers.
“We started shooting on January 6, 2020, and finished August 8, 2022,” he said. “I got the job because of the pandemic as they were looking to bring in animators from overseas but could not because of travel restrictions. They showed up at one point but I got to stay on as they needed more and more people.”
Other scenes to Merrick’s credit include Geppetto’s first visit to the carnival to retrieve Pinocchio, where he also worked on animating the carnival tent.
“In all I did 45 different shots, where the camera changes from one character to another, then they assembled those shots into a scene,” he said.
Looking back
While attending Haverhill High, Merrick enrolled in a flash animation course and used a compute to create basic animation.
“I also took a course in TV production, which made me think I can do this too,” he said. “Growing up I always wanted to draw cartoons. I wasn’t great at drawing but I was interested in animation.”
After graduating Haverhill High he attended Rochester Institute of Technology school of film animation, which helped him figure out what he wanted to do for a career.
“My sophomore year I took a course on puppets for stop-motion and after I graduated in 2014 my first job was an unpaid internship in the camera and lighting department of Screen Novelties, which hired me to work on camera and lights on ‘Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas,’ which introduced me to working in a stop-motion studio environment. My big break was with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios as a stop-motion animation assistant in May 2015. They are famous for Robot Chicken and Super Mansion, which I worked on.”
Then came a Netflix TV series called “Buddy Thunderstruck,” a kids show about a truck racing dog.
“During that production I was promoted to animator,” Merrick said. “In 2017 I moved to Bix Pix Entertainment, a stop-motion animation studio where I worked on season four of ‘Tumble Leaf,’ a show on Amazon Prime for preschoolers in which I moved characters such as Fig the fox. It was a big deal for me as it was a very high quality stop-motion process using the most complicated and detailed puppets I’d worked with so far.”
When filming ended on “Pinocchio” Merrick moved back to Los Angeles where he worked for Bix Pix again as they were finishing a stop-motion show for Apple TV+ called “Shape Island.”
“I worked on that for two months before taking a break,” he said. “Guillermo is looking to do another stop-motion film in a few years and I’d love to work on that if called.”
“I like the immediate gratification of stop motion as I can play a shot back as I’m working on it,” Merrick said. “As an animator I get to interact with puppet makers, rigging people, camera and lighting people, art department people, set dressers, effects workers and others.”
He considers “Pinocchio” his best work to date.
“I’m very proud of it,” he said.
Merrick grew up on Lawrence Road off Salem Street in Bradford and attended Greenleaf Elementary, Bradford Elementary and the Hunking Middle School.
“My mom and dad, Paula and Barry Merrick still live there and I have a brother, Nick, who is four years older than me,” he said. “When I was in college the idea of having a job in this industry was crazy, and now to be part of an Oscar-winning film feels incredible.”
