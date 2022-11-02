HAVERHILL — Whether it’s a full size bus, a mini bus or a van, residents at AHEPA 39 Senior Apartments on Buttonwoods Avenue say they want a return of the bus stop in front of their building that was canceled this past summer after running for more than 25 years.
Possible solutions abound, but no decisions will be made until the results of a survey to be distributed to residents are evaluated and discussed.
Residents told the city and officials from MVRTA — now going by the name MeVa — at a Monday morning meeting at AHEPA that walking up and down steep Buttonwoods Avenue is too strenuous and that crossing busy Water Street to get to and from the new bus stop poses a life-threatening situation as vehicles speed by. The average age of residents is just over 75.
Mayor James Fiorentini along with City Council members Melinda Barrett, Tom Sullivan and Joseph Bevilacqua, AHEPA 39 Property Manager Irene Rhodes, and Resident Services Coordinator Lucinda Nolet all attended the meeting and asked MeVA Administrator Noah Berger to reinstate the AHEPA stop.
Fiorentini, during his second visit to AHEPA within a week, said that no matter the size of the vehicle, he wants to see a stop there.
“I want the bus stop back,” Fiorentini told Berger. “Even on a beautiful day with no (grocery) bags in my hand there’s no way I could walk up and down that hill.”
Nolet said the AHEPA stop that was in place since the building opened in 1995 was eliminated this past summer and was replaced with a stop on Water Street, across from steep Buttonwoods Avenue.
“Someone is going to be killed crossing that street,” Nolet told Berger.
Nolet said she would like a bus or a van to stop at AHEPA on a fixed schedule, maybe once an hour or once every two hours, several days a week or more.
Berger said the former AHEPA stop was an inefficient, circuitous route that was costly to operate and resulted in a 15 minute deviation, saw low ridership and was difficult for buses to navigate in the winter. He said the new Water Street stop doubled ridership and allowed for a stop at Groveland Housing at River Pines Drive for the first time while also serving seniors at Kennedy Circle and riders at Holy Family Hospital and at RiversEdge Plaza.
Berger proposed four possible options: continuing to encourage AHEPA residents to use MeVA’s free EZ-Trans van service; improving the new Water Street stop by adding crosswalk and bus stop signage along with a flashing warning light and repairing sidewalks on Buttonwoods Avenue and on Water Street; establishing a hybrid fixed van route, and donating a surplus van to AHEPA, which would require AHEPA to find a driver.
Resident Judy Brindle said she likes the EZ-Trans service and that its drivers are excellent but that her life was altered dramatically when the AHEPA stop was eliminated.
“I was able to take the bus and go anywhere I needed ... I could go to the Washington Street transfer station and I could go to Plaistow ... I can’t do any of that now,” she said.
Berger told her he would ensure the service can bring her to Plaistow when needed.
Barrett suggested that short of installing a ski lift on Buttonwoods Avenue, MeVA needs to reinstate the AHEPA stop.
Fiorentini agreed to install a flashing warning sign on Water Street while Sullivan said improvements to the Water Street stop, such as adding signage and a flashing light, will benefit the general public but will not address the needs of AHEPA.
Jim Tzitzon, president of AHEPA’s building ownership corporation, said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development required a stop at AHEPA when it was built and that its loss could impact its standing with HUD, which funded the building.
“You trying to save money at our expense doesn’t fly,” he told pointedly Berger.
Berger warned that whatever is decided, it will require a certain level of ridership.
“The worst thing for all of us if we’re running empty vehicles I’ll hear about and you’ll hear about it and that’s not good for anyone,” Berger said.
Nolet said she would be sending out a survey asking residents what time of day and how often they would use a bus to leave and to return to AHEPA.
“This should give us an idea of how to best use a smaller bus or van or if it is even feasible,” she said.
AHEPA has 54 apartments with 58 residents, including four couples.
