HAVERHILL — City officials said the Department of Public Works paved a record 39,827 feet (or about 7.5 miles) of roadway during this year’s paving season, which began in April and is currently wrapping up with winter on its way.
One of this year’s final projects to pave a portion of Broadway from Hilldale Avenue to North Broadway is scheduled to begin next week, according to an announcement from Mayor James Fiorentini.
A similar record investment in Haverhill sidewalks is also ongoing, the mayor said. A combination of Highway Department and private contractors restored almost 4.5 miles of sidewalks, or 23,519 feet, this year.
Fiorentini said he made roads and sidewalks a budget priority and the city has been supplementing its state roadway money, called Chapter 90, with local funds in recent years.
The mayor said the city uses a professional outside company to inspect, analyze and grade every public road and then generate a prioritized list of recommended paving projects. The review considers age, condition, how heavily used a given street is and other factors, however, input from residents is also considered. The public is encouraged to call the Mayor’s 311 constituent services phone line with requests.
Haverhill is one of the largest geographical communities in the state, with 34 square miles, 1,400 streets and 424 curb miles.
“Please keep in mind that the city can do only so many roads in a given year before running out of time and money,” the mayor said. “Next year’s list of paving projects will be at least as long.”
Access the mayor’s Capital Improvement Program 2020-24 on the city website or visit https://files4.revize.com/haverhillma/CIP%202021.pdf.
