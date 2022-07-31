HAVERHILL — A local man well known for photographing rock bands and city events was seriously injured early Saturday evening when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle at the intersection of Main and Merrimack streets.
Paul Greeley, 44, of Haverhill was flown by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston and was in serious but stable condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to his brother, Scott Greeley of Jackman, Maine.
"He's sedated and resting comfortably but he does have a breathing tube and a neck brace," Scott Greeley said. "They are waiting on the results of scans to decide what they will do next and I'm trying to keep everyone updated on his Facebook page."
"This could not have happened to a nicer kid," he said of his older brother. "Paul is clued in to what's happening in Haverhill and isn't afraid to ask questions when he's covering events."
Paul Greeley, owner/operator of Greeley Photography, can often be seen pedaling his bicycle around the city while toting a backpack stuffed with camera equipment. If there is an event taking place in Haverhill, he is sure to be there with his camera equipment.
He's also the host of "Local Rock Talk" on HC Media, Haverhill's local cable access station, where he interviews up-and-coming rock bands.
Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty said the accident occurred at 5:30 p.m. and involved a woman driving a 2016 Toyota Avalon.
No charges are being brought against the woman at this time, Doherty said. The investigation continues and involves a state police accident reconstruction team and the Haverhill police Traffic and Safety Unit, he said.
