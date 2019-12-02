HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission's Executive Director Steering Committee will meet Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at the MVPC offices, 160 Main St.
For more information call Nancy Lavallee at 978-374-0519 or email nlavallee@mvpc.org.
Historical Society meeting is Tuesday
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Historical Society will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Georgetown Peabody Library, 2 Maple St., Georgetown. Guest speaker is Matt Diana, Georgetown's own housewright. During a prestigious carpentry training program Diana excelled at the hands-on training of 17th, 18th and 19th century building techniques. Before founding his own company, he refined his knowledge and skills while working with renowned preservation specialists in both Eastern and Western Massachusetts. Light refreshments will be served. Visit online at georgetownpl.org.
Study calls Derry safe community
DERRY — A study is finding Derry to be a safe place to live.
Security-based review, comparison and news site Security Baron analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates to find out what the top 50 safest cities are in New Hampshire, and what their safety score is.
The analysis found that Derry (population 33,382) emerged on the list with a safety score of 83.86. The city has a violent crime rate of 1.14 per 1,000 people and a rate of 10.9 property crimes per 1,000 citizens.
It was also found that the safest city in New Hampshire is Sandown with a safety score of 90.47 and a rate of just 2.67 property crimes per 1,000 people. The city also has a violent crime rate of 0.16 per 1,000 citizens.
Security Baron created an infographic to view the top 50 safest cities in New Hampshire, along with their safety scores and other interesting crime statistics at securitybaron.com.
Breakfast with Santa is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Lions Club's annual Breakfast with Santa is Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Maria's Restaurant on Essex Street. Bring your camera and take a picture with Santa.
All proceeds to benefit Haverhill Lions Club charities.
Please bring gently used children's and adults winter coats and jackets for a Coats for Kids drive. No vests or fleece please.
Cost is $5 for adults, seniors and children. Tickets are available online at haverhilllionsclub.org and will also be available at the door.
Also, for more information or for tickets call 978-372-4675.
Santa visits Groveland's Festival of Trees this weekend
GROVELAND — The Groveland Historical Society's "Festival of Trees" continues Friday, Dec. 6, Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 8 p.m. at historic Washington Hall, 101 Washington St. Santa will visit on Friday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Admission is $5. Free to children under 5. Each tree has a different theme. Raffle tickets for the trees, wreaths and centerpieces that will be on display are $1 each, six for $5 or 12 for $10. Proceeds from this event benefit the Groveland Historical Society.
Mall unveils new play zone
SALEM, N.H. — The Mall at Rockingham Park unveils its first-ever children's play area, a "Disney Junior Play Zone."
The new Disney play zone features an open concept floor plan with physical and digital activities with popular Disney themes such as "Vampirina" "Muppet Babies," "Mickey and the Roadster Racers," and Disney Junior's "T.O.T.S" or Tiny Ones Transportation Service.
The space is geared to children ages 10 and younger. The new space also includes mobile charging stations and comfortable seating.