HAVERHILL — Caretakers of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace on Whittier Road say a rustic wooden guardrail did its job when a car crashed through the barrier and its driver apparently escaped unharmed.
The guardrail prevented the vehicle from careening down a steep ravine.
But now the roughly 20-foot long stretch of guardrail is open and poses a potential risk to other drivers until it is repaired.
Mark Reusch, caretaker of the Birthplace, said that in the early evening of May 4 he was in the barn checking on the cat that lives there when heard a loud crash.
"I came out and saw a white car through the wooden guardrail with its rear end tilted up so I called 911," he said. "Police and firefighters arrived and the woman driver appeared to be unharmed. Police asked me if the wooden guardrail was Whittier property or city property. As I've seen MassDOT come very often to check on the culvert and the bridge, I assumed it was city or MassDOT property.
"The woman got out of the car and was on the phone already, and after talking to police she thanked me for being there," he added. "I'd seen her before as she comes every so often to see Mindy, a neighbor's horse who boards in our barn."
Police said the driver, a non-Haverhill resident, was heading east on Route 110 (Amesbury Road) and turned right onto Whittier Road and was adjusting the radio when she got too close to the wooden guardrail and drove into it. The driver was not charged, police said.
Kaleigh Pare-Shaughnessy, executive director of the Whittier Birthplace, said she and her board members are eager to see the guardrail repaired.
Department of Public Works Director Robert Ward said the city owns the Poet's Bridge and guardrails and will be hiring a private company to make repairs.
"In this case we will likely contact a company that will repair it at no cost to the city but instead will seek reimbursement from the driver's insurance company," he said. "I'd like this to get repaired as soon as possible as it is a safety issues for drivers."
The little stone bridge on Whittier Road that leads to the Birthplace was replaced in 2011 as the former bridge was unsafe. To differentiate it from the John Greenleaf Whittier Bridge on Route 95 in Amesbury, trustees of the Birthplace renamed it the Poet's Bridge and dedicated it to longtime Haverhill Gazette photojournalist Barney Gallagher.
Whittier Birthplace Trustee Arthur Veasey said that instead of installing typical metal guardrail, the city installed rustic wooden guardrails that fits the pastoral setting of the Birthplace.
"It lends itself to the character of the Poet's Bridge and to the homestead itself," he said. "We hope it gets repaired soon as it does pose some potential dangers to drivers. It served its purpose in this accident but if somebody else drives through here they'll end up in the ravine."
