HAVERHILL — If you live in the Primrose Street area and hear what sounds like an explosion Friday afternoon, don't be alarmed.
Police are alerting the public that early Friday afternoon the State Police Bomb Squad will conduct a controlled explosion of an item that was discovered earlier in the day in Bradford. The detonation was to happen in the Primrose Street area, police said.
Past controlled detonations have been been done on open land behind the city's Highway Department, 500 Primrose Street.
Police were sent to an apartment building on South Main Street Friday morning for a report of a mortar shell that was discovered during a clean-out of an apartment. A mortar shell is a bomb used in the military. Soldiers who served in past wars have been known to keep such shells as remembrances of their service.
Haverhill police posted an alert on Facebook just before 12:30 p.m. that the State Police Bomb Squad would soon be conducting the detonation in the Primrose Street area.
It was unclear whether police determined the shell contained explosive materials or if the bomb squad used other explosives to blow up the shell as a precaution.
