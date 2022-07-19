HAVERHILL — Four women employed by the Haverhill Police Department were honored recently by Chief Robert Pistone for acts of benevolence largely accomplished while off duty.
The recipients — officers Gillian Privitera, Milady Figueroa and Nicole Donnelly - were presented with plaques by Pistone during a recent City Council meeting.
Director of Officer Wellness Amy Carter, was also presented a plaque for her work in May as Haverhill Police Department’s ambassador to the statewide weight-loss “Drop it Challenge” to raise money for the Dana-Farber Jimmy Fund.
Pistone lauded the officers, saying their public service has positively bonded them to the community.
“They are really great ambassadors of the city and the police department,” Pistone said.
Officers Privitera and Figueroa were honored for their work on three separate occasions — in the Heroes and Helpers program to assist unprivileged youth in shopping, contributions made to a young woman with cancer and their efforts in arranging a bowling fundraiser for the Relay for Life.
Pistone said the feats of these officers on their own time, along with the commitment of officer Donnelly, turned the events into a success.
“Through their efforts, these officers have shown that they have a high level of empathy and they represent this agency positively,” Pistone said, adding that it “helps them continue to foster the positive relationships they’ve made with the citizens of Haverhill.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.