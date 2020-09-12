HAVERHILL — City and state police are investigating a crash involving a car and a bicycle at the intersection of Amesbury and Brandy Brow roads, according to a statement from Haverhill police.
Police said the crash at 10:04 a.m. Saturday left the bicyclist, a 56-year-old Beverly man, with life threatening injuries.
The man, who police did not name publicly, was taken to a local hospital, according to police.
Charges were not filed against the driver, police said shortly after the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Lt. Joseph Ingram at 978-373-1212.