HAVERHILL — Police are investigating a Monday night shooting on the city's Marble Street, according to Haverhill police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty.
A 911 call reporting shots fired came in at 10:22 p.m. Monday, Doherty said, and officers responded to the area of 1 Marble St.
When officers arrived, they found that multiple shots had been fired, and there had been "minor damage" to 1 Marble St., Doherty said. No injuries were reported.
There are no suspects at this time, Doherty said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Haverhill Police Detective James Cotreau at 978-373-1212 x1573.