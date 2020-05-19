HAVERHILL — Police are investigating a Monday night shooting at North Broadway and Lake Street, according to department spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty.
Doherty said officers responded to a shots fired call at 10:03 p.m. and were dispatched to the vicinity of Tattersall Farm.
No injuries or property damage was reported as a result of the shooting.
There are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing, Doherty said. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective William O'Connell at 978-722-1553.