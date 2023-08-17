HAVERHILL — Students returning to school will find many familiar faces along with at least one new one with Michael Downs taking over the principalship of Haverhill High School. He replaces the co-principalship team of Kevin Soraghan and Roland Boucher, who stepped in after Principal Jason Meland left after just a year to work in another district.
Students in grades 1-12 report Aug. 29, while kindergarten students report the following week.
At Golden Hill Elementary School, Paula Rodriguez will greet students as their new principal. She takes over from long-time Principal Bruce Michitson, who retired at the end of the last school year.
Although the peak effects of the COVID pandemic appear to be behind us, the social isolation resulting from remote learning will require continued interventions, school officials said, while high absenteeism and tardiness that were on the rise last at the high school will be addressed with new programs.
A new badge swipe program to be introduced across the district is intended to help the district keep better track of students getting on and off school buses.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said her biggest concern this year is getting students — particularly those at the high school — to be more consistent with their attendance.
“Once first quarter grades come in, we will be targeting anyone who is not succeeding, including those who are attending but not understanding,” she said. “We’re looking at last year’s data to see who was late or absent a lot, and from the start of the new school year we’ll begin building relationships with those students.”
Staffing changes at HHS
John Mangione, interim assistant principal at the high school last year, returns to his former position as an addiction and substance abuse councilor
Victoria Lu is the associate principal; Thomas Wright, Dinorah Peralta and Nelly Garcia-Santana are assistant principals, while the high school will welcome the return of Meg Fitzgerald as an assistant principal.
“Victoria Kelley continues in her role as Supervisor of Career & Technical Education grades 5-12, and Tom O’Brien continues in his role as Athletics Director,” Marotta said.
Assistant principals Frank Kowalski and Michael McLeod, both of whom were hired last year, will not be returning to their jobs at Haverhill High.
Early College program grows
The high school’s early college program, in partnership with Northern Essex Community College, has almost doubled in size over the past year with more than 300 students already registered for the fall semester.
“This is a tuition-free program where we bus students from the high school to Northern Essex,” Marotta said. “There’s an additional staff member in the budget this year to support the program, making for three full-time staff for that program.”
Gateway Academy expanding
The district’s Gateway Academy, which opened last year at the Crowell School, has moved into the St. James school building on Primrose Street and serves students in grades 7-12 who are not succeeding in a typical classroom environment. Principal Brian Edmunds said the academy expects to accommodate 110 students to begin the school year then expand to 150 by the end of the school year. Plans are to continue the expansion in future years.
New playground at Moody School
The Moody School has a new accessible playground that was fully grant funded through the district’s Special Education program. This inclusive preschool serves many children who have physical and intellectual special needs.
“We wanted a playground where all the preschoolers could enjoy a full range of activities and playscapes,” Marotta said.
Social emotional needs
The social emotional needs of students remain a concern for educators as some students are still feeling the impact of the social isolation and upheaval of the pandemic.
“With extra money from the state last year, we hired more reading and math interventionalists and school adjustment councilors, and this year we were able to hire four additional liaisons for at-risk students in kindergarten to grade 8, as we’ve had two at the high school for a long time,” Marotta said. “They will be helping families connect with resources, whether it’s for mental health or other concerns and each one will handle two schools.”
Diversity and Equity
The district is entering the third year of its diversity equity and inclusion program where staff at all schools ensure the needs of all students are met.
“This year we’re focusing on curriculum and instruction to make sure it addresses the needs of all kids,” Marotta said.
Addressing hazing
In the aftermath of an incident of hazing that came to light last fall and involved members of the high school football team as well as the coaching staff, Marotta said Athletic Director Tom O’Brien and new football coach Rob Pike will be conducting anti-hazing training for coaches and players with help from Northeastern University.
“Bullying is also a big concern and we will be working closely with principals to address it,” Marotta said.
New card system
The district is introducing a new card swiping system students will use when getting on or off school buses.
“We’ll begin with kindergarten and move up through grade 12 over the first half of the school year,” Marotta said. “In the event a students gets off at the wrong stop, or they get picked up by a different family member, we can better inform their parents of their location. We can tell a parent exactly where their child got on and off the bus.”
The district continues to use the services of NRT busing, which Marotta said still has a need for drivers.
“We are preparing for a possible driver shortage as well as possible delays resulting from the card swipe system,” she said.
Free breakfast, lunch
Students in Haverhill Public Schools can obtain free healthy meals for breakfast and lunch every school day for the 2023-2024 school year as part of the National School Lunch/Breakfast Program. No application is needed.
