HAVERHILL — The City Council this week approved Mayor James Fiorentini’s Fiscal Year 24 city budget, his 20th balanced budget in a row that doesn’t require an override or cuts in vital services.
City Council Vice President John Michitson called it the mayor’s “best budget” in 20 years.
“I think it’s a solid budget that I’m going to support,” Michitson said prior to a unanimous vote by the council.
The city budget rises from $231 million in FY23 to $247 million in FY24. Major increases include schools, which will rise $12.2 million to $119.2 million; a historic increase of $1 million for sidewalk and road repairs; and $305,000 for firefighter overtime and personnel.
The more costly budget means an increase in property taxes of 2 1/2%, the maximum allowed by law, resulting in an estimated $200 to $250 more than the owner of the average-valued family home is paying now.
During his presentation, Fiorentini said that with most parts of the Hale Hospital debt now gone, and with payments on the loan for a new Consentino School not starting yet, this is the time to invest in Haverhill, in its schools and in its infrastructure.
He said the expiring Hale debt allows for $3.1 million to be allocated to other expenses. These are taxpayer payments against the Hale debt that will continue to be paid.
But, the mayor warned that the increases in the next budget may not be sustainable in future years.
“The increases we now are putting in place may or may not be sustainable,” he said. “The (future) council and the mayor need to work together to work out what works and what doesn’t and then decide which of these increases to keep.”
Revenue is up by 5.8%, or $13 million, with 90% of it going to the school department, the mayor said, noting a big part of the increase came from the Student Opportunity Act.
While revenue is up, so are expenses, the mayor said, and in some cases more than revenue.
FY24 budget increases
The FY24 budget is an increase of 7%, or $16 million more than last year’s budget, bringing it up to a total of $247 million, which amounts to more than a $30 million increase in two years, with the biggest portion going to the school department.
The budget includes a 5.9% or $4.7 million increase in city salaries; an 8.8% or $100,000 increase in city utilities; an 11.4% or $12.2 million increase in the school budget; and an employee benefit increase of 5.95% or $2.8 million.
The mayor said that over the past 12 years, the school department’s operating budget has more than doubled, increasing by $70 million. School officials say inflation coupled with contractual obligations and the need to address the mental/emotional impact the pandemic has had on students are driving cost increases.
“This keeps all programs and services intact,” the mayor said about the increased school budget.
New employee positions
The FY24 budget provides money for 8.5 new city jobs: four new firefighters, one health inspector, one Human Resources Technician, a capital projects manager, a labor supervisor, and a part-time library division head.
Fire department staffing
The mayor said that at the request of the City Council, he provided money for additional staffing at the Water Street fire station by using money set aside in reserve for additional overtime. However, he suggested waiting on new hiring pending a SAFER grant that would add an additional 16 firefighters.
“If we get the grant, that supplies the staffing at Water Street and High Street,” the mayor said. “If we do not get it, we will proceed to a more permanent solution at Water Street, either hiring more or if we can, transition firefighters from dispatch.”
“Either way, this is going to create financial challenges for whoever stands here and whoever sits there in a year,” the mayor said.
Road repair money
The mayor included $1 million in sidewalk and road repairs, which he said is the most ever, in addition to state Chapter 90 money which he said has been level funded over the past four to five years and has not kept up with cost increases.
Schools performance concerns
Fiorentini noted that School Superintendent Margaret Marotta recently outlined some performance improvements in response to Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua’s question as to whether school funding increases resulted in improved student performance.
“If you look at grade 3 reading levels, they are exactly what they were in 2017,” Fiorentini said. “Only 30% of our third graders can read at an advanced or proficient level, the same as it was in 2017. Whoever is here next year needs to ask the question that Councilor Bevilacqua asked at the last meeting — did all the increased funding we gave you work, did it increase performance?”
Councilor John Michitson pointed out that although performance measurements are important, it requires more analysis while Council President Timothy Jordan said the pandemic was a major factor impacting student performance, which he said might have decreased if not for the additional funding.
Additional expenses:
In the FY24 budget, the mayor included $40,000 for the Stadium Commission that will enable private youth soccer, lacrosse and girls softball to use the stadium and high school turf fields at no charge.
Increases in the FY24 budget also include a $73,901 match to a grant for design of the Little River Dam removal, $50,000 for a feasibility study for a new fire station; $25,000 for a new IT technician; $30,000 for a diversity consultant; $200,000 for a matching grant to install electric car charging stations; $19,619 for economic development office salary corrections, and $18,000 for a redundant internet connection. The council voted separately to approve $42,000 in pay increases for City Hall clerks as Bevilacqua abstained because his sister works in that office.
The FY24 budget also includes $60,000 each to pay Haverhill’s Washington DC-based consultants Merchant McIntyre Associates to write federal grants for the city and for former School Committeewoman Kerry Fitzgerald to write state grants. The mayor said Fitzgerald is paid hourly, and McIntyre Associates will be paid for a one-year contract.
The mayor said offsetting budget increases with revenue includes the use of $1,012,779 in free cash, however, the city’s finance office warned the reduction will bring the city below what is recommended for emergency free cash.
