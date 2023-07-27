HAVERHILL — Students in Haverhill Public Schools can obtain free healthy meals for breakfast and lunch every school day for the 2023-2024 school year as part of the National School Lunch/Breakfast Program. Students can enjoy breakfast and lunch at school without having to pay a fee or submit a household application.
Bid on Woolworth building artifacts
AMESBURY — You can bid on pieces of Haverhill history when John McInnis Auctioneers of Amesbury auctions off nine lunch counter stools from the old Woolworth building on Merrimack Street along with four ceiling fans and a stainless steel lighted menu display. The items are owned by the Buttonwoods Museum, which will receive profits from the sales.
To participate in the auction taking place this Saturday, visit online at mcinnisauctions.com. Click on "Upcoming Auctions" then "Important Mid-Summer Antique Estates Collection" then "View Our Auction Catalog on Live Auctioneers And Start Bidding Now" to register in order to enter your bids.
Call for plein air artists
HAVERHILL — The John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace invites plein air artists to paint on the historic property located at 305 Whittier Road on Sept. 23. This event is part of the annual National Heritage Area Trails & Sails Weekend.
Join artist friends Ana Smyth, Maria Nemchuk, Tina Rawson, Mark Reusch and others along with members of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association.
The Whittier museum will be open for house tours and visits from Friday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 24.
Maudslay summer concerts continue
NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series is celebrating its 30th Anniversary season with a series of concerts.
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. The Mike Monaghan Quintet performs on July 29, and the Acoustic Roadshow performs Aug. 12. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. and include jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on July 23, and the Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 13. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. For special group rates call 978-388-2552. Children 12 and under are free.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport.
For more information visit maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets can be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating.
Bradford outdoor music continues
HAVERHILL — The Bradford Common Outdoor Music Series returns with its next show on Friday, July 28, featuring Nate Perry & The Ragged Company with opening act Steve Pearson and Blind Willy. Paul Prue & The Delta Kings perform on Aug. 4 with opening act Eddie Felker, and My Devine performs on Aug. 11 with opening act Liam Foley. Rain date is Aug. 18. Bring blankets and lawn chairs.
For more information contact Paul Prue at 978-590-2119.
