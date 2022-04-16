HAVERHILL — Major improvements are planned for North Avenue to make it safer and better to navigate for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians and will be paid for with state and federal funds, however, work is not expected to begin for five years, although it could begin sooner.
The road has become increasingly busy in recent years as drivers try to avoid the even-busier Route 125 at the Haverhill-Plaistow line. Residents in the area have complained about speeding and have pressed city officials to improve traffic safety.
Mayor James Fiorentini announced that Haverhill has been authorized by the Merrimack Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization to receive $23.6 million in state and federal funds to rehabilitate and improve North Avenue.
Fiorentini said it is believed to be the most funding the city has ever received from the state or federal government for a local transportation project.
The project, which is scheduled to begin in 2027, stretches from Main Street (Route 125) to the Plaistow line — a distance of about 1.8 miles — and is to include repaving the roadway and installing new sidewalks and bike lanes on both sides.
A number of intersections will be realigned or reconstructed as well, including North Avenue at Main Street, North Avenue at Marsh Avenue and Tenadel Avenue, North Avenue at Concord Street and Concord Place, and North Avenue at Gile Street and West Gile Street. The bridge over Snow Brook will be reconstructed to stream crossing standards.
The design includes tree plantings, improved drainage, lane realignment, road redesign, and painting and striping to slow traffic and improve safety.
Fiorentini said North Avenue is in poor condition and that the city will do temporary paving starting early this summer that will last for the five years before the project starts.
The Merrimack Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, which distributes state and federal transportation funds through the Transportation Improvement Program, recently announced funding and new timetables for local projects. The 2027 start date for the North Avenue project could happen sooner based on funding and how soon other projects on the local TIP list move forward, the mayor said.
The mayor said the city put itself in line for the record funding due to a prior settlement it made with Wingate Healthcare that allowed the company to build an assisted-living complex on North Avenue and pay the city $200,000 in 2017 and $200,000 in 2018 to design the proposed North Avenue improvement project. By designing the project upfront, the city was able to gain approval ahead of other transportation projects in the district, the mayor said.
