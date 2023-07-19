HAVERHILL — The city has received state approval to begin design and permitting for the Little River dam’s removal, a two-year project expected to cost between $6 million and $9 million with work beginning next year.
To assist with the design and permitting, the state recently awarded the city a $250,000 grant.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the grant allows the city to move forward with designing the dam’s removal and making related improvements. These include better river access, the addition of public green spaces and recreational opportunities, reduced flooding risks in the neighborhood, and eventually the redevelopment of the Stevens Mill property.
“This is great news for the city, the environment and that neighborhood,” the mayor said.
The Healey-Driscoll administration recently awarded $5.6 million in grants for four construction projects and 17 design and permitting projects in 21 communities, including the dam removal in Haverhill.
Officials say removing the dam will result in environmental and community benefits, including restoration of the river’s natural flow, removal of a barrier in the river that impedes the passage of fish and other aquatic life, and lowering of flood elevations in the adjacent Environmental Justice neighborhood.
The grants were announced Monday following storms that flooded fields and farms in western Massachusetts. Gov. Maura Healey spoke of the devastation.
“Last week, I saw firsthand the catastrophic flooding impacting many people’s personal and professional lives,” Healey said. “As we continue to experience the impacts of climate change, it’s critical to invest in programs like this that will enhance our safety and infrastructure. We are proud to announce these awards, which will help us build a more resilient Massachusetts.”
Rebecca Tepper, secretary of the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, praised the grant program.
“Seawalls, dams and levees are some of the first structures to be impacted by changing climate, and some were never intended to withstand intense storms or rising sea levels,” Tepper said. “Through this program, communities can address aging infrastructure, protect public water supply and prevent roadways, homes and businesses from being damaged.”
The Little River dam was built in the early 1800s and powered the Stevens Mill at Winter and Stevens streets.
Julianne Busa, senior project manager, certified senior ecologist and professional wetland scientist with Fuss & O’Neill of Springfield, the city’s project consultant, spoke of the extensive permitting process.
The permitting, which involves local, state and federal agencies, was pending receipt of a Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act certificate, she said. The certificate was issued April 3, indicating the project complies with environmental regulations.
Haverhill Conservation Commission member and spokesman Ralph Basiliere has said there is evidence to show that removing the dam would be beneficial to aquatic life, the river’s health and climate resiliency.
“Every time they remove a dam in the state, fish return and the habitat returns to its natural state,” he said. “Obtaining the MEPA certificate and the new grant are two important steps in the process of permitting this project.”
Fiorentini called the 12-foot-high dam a “decrepit, environmental damaging money pit.” He said removing the dam will improve water quality by eliminating the stagnant flow caused by the structure.
It would restore the natural river flow and the wildlife habitat, the mayor said.
“The dam is 12 feet high and with this unnatural elevation of the river, it increases the likelihood of flood damage along lower Hilldale Avenue and the Stevens Mill,” Fiorentini said. “The return of the river to its natural elevation presents the opportunity to beautify the Little River corridor with tree and shrub plantings that would be visible from the Winter Street bridge.”
Eliminating the dam also presents the city with an opportunity to require the developer of Stevens Mill to install a canoe/kayak launch without the liability of the nearby dam drop, the mayor said.
Also, removing the dam would eliminate the potential catastrophic failure and prevent damage to the Winter Street bridge, the railroad bridge and the conduit running beneath the downtown.
“Such a failure could also lead to damage to the wall downstream of the Haffner’s gas station site, which would be devastating environmentally,” Fiorentini said.
“This dam is no longer functional and any aesthetic value provided by the cascading brown water can be more than replaced by a flowering green riparian corridor,” the mayor added.
A site visit with a representative from Fuss & O’Neill and Conservation Commission members is planned for July 26 at 5 p.m. The public is invited to take part in the two-hour site visit, which includes stops along the river. People are asked to wear appropriate walking shoes.
